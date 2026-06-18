The Arsenal of Democracy is Only as Strong as Its Steel

During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt called the United States the "Arsenal of Democracy." He wasn't reaching for poetry. He was describing the industrial capacity that made Allied victory possible. Today that lesson is overdue for a revival. As the United States confronts renewed geopolitical competition and growing economic uncertainty, national security begins with industrial strength. A nation cannot build ships and tanks without the capacity to make steel. That is why this week marks an important milestone: one year since Nippon Steel's investment in U.S. Steel brought allied capital, American workers, and industrial modernization together in support of a stronger domestic steel industry.

China now produces 60% of the world's steel. If you're not alarmed by that number, consider what steel actually builds: aircraft carriers, armored vehicles, energy pipelines, and the physical infrastructure of a functioning military. China's dominance in steel production didn't happen through innovation. It happened through sustained state subsidies that flooded global markets, suppressed prices, and left American producers in a structurally weakened position.

That is why the $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel commanded national attention when it was announced in December 2023 and was approved by President Trump in 2025. This was a recognition that American steel remains geopolitically consequential and worth investing in. U.S. Steel is not simply a company. It was the first corporation in history worth $1 billion, a cornerstone of American industrial might since 1901, and part of the backbone of a century of American prosperity, building cars, bridges, skyscrapers, and the weapons that helped win World War II.

From the moment it was announced, the deal faced skepticism from across the political and financial spectrum. Critics questioned whether Nippon would honor its commitments. A year later, the company has begun delivering on its promises.

The final agreement includes $11 billion in new investments through 2028, including $2.7 billion in planned investments at union-represented facilities, a 10-year commitment to maintain production at existing plants, a $5,000 retention bonus for steelworkers, and enforceable commitments to honor existing union contracts and labor agreements.

Just as important, the agreement created an unusual safeguard: a U.S. government "golden share" that gives the President veto authority over decisions to idle plants, reduce production, or cut staffing.

In the year since closing, Nippon has delivered the $5,000 bonuses to union workers, sent nearly 50 experts to U.S. Steel sites to improve production and operations, and committed to $100 million in concrete modernization steps at Mon Valley's steelmaking facilities — part of a broader $2.5 billion investment in the region. Sen. John Fetterman, who once vowed to "do everything I can to block it," has since called it "great news for our community, our steelworkers and the Union Way of Life." Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, visiting the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock last week, was just as direct, saying Nippon is "absolutely living up to the deal."

Japan is one of America's closest military allies, and it has signaled broader strategic alignment with U.S. industrial priorities, including commitments that total hundreds of billions of dollars in American investment across sectors. In February, Japanese entities agreed to invest an additional $36 billion in U.S. oil, gas and critical mineral projects. It's part of a broader pattern of allied capital flowing into American strategic industries at exactly the moment when reshoring and supply chain resilience have become bipartisan priorities. Steel cannot be the exception to that logic. If anything, it should be the proof of concept.

Our competition is not a Japanese ally making an $11 billion commitment to modernize American steel. It is a Chinese government that has spent two decades subsidizing its way to market dominance.

In 2023, U.S. mills produced nearly 90 million net tons of raw steel, supporting roughly 70,000 iron and steel manufacturing jobs. The United Steelworkers represents approximately 540,000 workers across steel, aluminum, mining, and related industries. These are communities that have already endured decades of contraction, watching good jobs migrate overseas while foreign governments subsidized their industries. The workers in Pennsylvania's steel towns deserve investment that modernizes their facilities, not political theater about protecting them. The Nippon deal brought together investment, stability, and long-term planning in a way Washington rarely manages.

Yet what should have been a debate about modernization and competitiveness quickly became a political battle, fueled by disagreements between union leadership and Cleveland-Cliffs' competing bid. Despite the USW's opposition, many union members supported the deal from the start. Many workers saw the investment and modernization as an opportunity to secure jobs for the long term.

But closing the deal was never the finish line. The real test is whether the stability created by the agreement can be preserved. Modernization requires stability, and long-term capital does not flow into environments defined by uncertainty. That is why this summer's collective bargaining negotiations matter so much.

Roxanne Brown, who became president of the United Steelworkers in March, now has an opportunity to help strengthen the foundation the agreement created. The first round of bargaining stalled over healthcare assurances, with full negotiations set to resume in July before the current contract expires in September. At a moment when the industry has an opportunity to demonstrate stability and confidence, unnecessary uncertainty serves no one's interests.

If America intends to remain the Arsenal of Democracy, it cannot afford to take stability for granted. Roosevelt had to build the Arsenal of Democracy from scratch. Our responsibility is to preserve and strengthen it.